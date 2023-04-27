"Splendid things" belonging to Freddie Mercury up for auction

Late Queen star Freddy Mercury owned many splendid things and some of them could soon be yours. Items from his house, until now left as it was when he died in 1991 at 45, are to be auctioned off.

Among the items are a crown modelled on St Edward's crown, which will be worn by King Charles at his coronation next weekend, and an accompanying cloak made of red velvet, fake fur and rhinestones. Mercury wore the outfit for the final rendition of God Save the Queen, which ended the band's last live performance at Knebworth in 1986. Also included are the star's handwritten working lyrics to We are the Champions, Queen's greatest anthem that was sung by arm-waving fans at live performances, including the crowd of 72,000 at the Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985. The item is expected to fetch up to £300,000.