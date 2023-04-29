Amazing tattoos look as if they are in motion

Adrireigada is a tattoo artist who has an amazing talent for doing tattoos that look as if they are in motion. I see cool tattoo photos pop up on my instagram feed everyday, but these ones stood out from the rest. Here's my favorite one, where a woman's head is turning. This one is also incredible. I've never seen a tattoo portray motion as well as these do. I love the artist's other tattoos as well, such as this stunning portrait of a man with a bubble head. Whoever has these beauties on them made a great decision when choosing a tattoo artist.