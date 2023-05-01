Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo thinks we're pretty close to AI-generated films

Boy, AI really caught us with our pants down, huh? Despite the conversation surrounding the very real advent and proliferation of AI technology existing since the early 2010s, millions of people largely wrote off artificial intelligence as something that was far too "sci-fi" to arrive in their lifetime. Flash forward to the present day, and AI technology is already becoming a problem for several job sectors with zero signs of slowing down. A couple of weeks ago, Universal Music Group began to urge streaming platforms to ban the use of AI-generated music, as, if left unchecked, the technology could make their artists obsolete.

The scariest part about AI is understanding how impressive it already is and grappling with the fact that it will only get better from here. According to Comic Book Resources, Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo believes we're only a few years away from a completely AI-generated film.