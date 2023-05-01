Call of Duty players send pizzas to the developer to protest new bug

Call of Duty may be one of the most popular game franchises of all time, but it seems that even Activision's golden goose (well, one of them, next to WoW) is not without its missteps. After a recent update to Modern Warfare 2 left the game all but unplayable to players with certain graphics cards, gamers have been left with no choice but to take justice into their own hands. Petitions have been started. Pizzas have been sent – presumably, the devs are enjoying them while resolutely not working on the issue. But for real, given that MW2's attached battle royale mode Warzone is one of the biggest games in the world right now, it's hard not to imagine that a patch is being worked on right this second.

Until then, you can always enjoy the official Call of Duty board game.