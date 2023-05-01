Suspect who killed 5 people in Texas mass shooting has "vanished" with "zero leads"

After being asked to stop shooting his rifle late at night so a baby could sleep, Francisco Oropesa, 38, slaughtered 5 people, including a 9-year-old child. After believing they had him surrounded in a nearby wooded area, authorities now say that he has "vanished" and that they have "zero leads" on his whereabouts.

Authorities said Sunday afternoon that Francisco Oropesa, 38, appeared to have slipped past a 2-mile dragnet of more than 150 law enforcement officers in Cleveland, Texas, about 45 miles north of Houston, on Saturday. On Sunday, they said, more than 250 officers were continuing the search. … As authorities search for the gunman, the Cleveland community grieves the five victims. Law enforcement has identified them as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso. Family members have identified Laso as 9 years old.

Screenshot: Fox 24 News

As soon as I saw San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers in his Texas Sheriff costume doing a presser about Oropesa being surrounded I thought the guy was probably already in Mexico.