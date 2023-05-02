Check out the trailer for basketball anime The First Slam Dunk

For a while, Japanese animation seemed to have zero intention of following America's obsession with 3D animation. Sure, certain anime series and films would use computer-generated imagery to enhance vehicles and backgrounds, but for the most part, anime appeared to be the last bastion of traditional 2D animation. However, while the Japanese animation industry has yet to embrace 3D animation fully, there's been a recent influx of animes utilizing the painted CG style.

For those unfamiliar with the technique, painted CG is an art style that allows animators to paint features on computer-generated models. Films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and television shows like Netflix's Arcane have helped push the style into the mainstream, and Japanese studios are beginning to hop on the bandwagon. In the video linked above, you can check out the teaser trailer for The First Slam Dunk, which looks to revitalize the beloved basketball-centric Shonen series from the 90s.