David Tennant and Neil Patrick Harris in the trailer for the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special

I have not watched Doctor Who since the War Doctor made his appearance in the 50th Anniversary special. It was a wonderful show, but I was done with my enthusiasm for the series, and while I am always interested in news of the BBC's long-running sci-fi masterpiece, I have not been very excited until now.

I think I can likely catch up without having to watch 10 years of television; YouTube and fan websites will probably help, but as I know most of the characters in the trailer from back then, I am not worried. Neil Patrick Harris as the Celestial Toymaker will be WONDERFUL.