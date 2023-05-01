Listen to Russell T Davies talk about why he came back to Doctor Who

You don't know what you got until it's gone. Before its 2005 revival, the BBC didn't truly value Doctor Who as an intellectual property. During its initial run from 1963 to 1989, Doctor Who seemed like a hyper-niche program that had essentially run its course and reached the apex of its potential with the legendary exploits of Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor. At the beginning of the 90s, the BBC was content to let Doctor Who slide into obscurity. However, once Buffy the Vampire Slayer became a hit, the "Beeb" decided to dust off the beloved timelord and give the program a new lease on life in the hands of showrunner Russell T. Davies in an attempt to produce their own successful sci-fi series.

Davies' brilliant reinvention of the series allowed it to grow beyond the BBC's wildest dreams and become a global pop culture phenomenon. Although still massively popular, the last few years have seen the reboot series lose much of its momentum and quality. Who do you turn to when you need to revitalize Doctor Who for the second time? How about the guy the did it the first time around? In the video linked above, Davies explains why he came back to Doctor Who for the show's upcoming 60th anniversary and 14th season.