Giraffes, waiting out rain, caught on Taronga Zoo's Savannah Cam

This giraffe family was recently caught on camera waiting out the rain, tucked safely under their own little awning. The footage is from the Savannah Cam at the Taronga Zoo, Sydney and was posted on Twitter by "Nature is Amazing," which you should go follow for awesome animal content. The Savannah Cam is just one of several live cams hosted by Taronga Zoo that allow you to get a peek into what various animals do with their time. My favorite is the Capybara Cam, where you can see five capybara brothers hanging out: Pedro, Sanchez, Guillermo, Carlos and Rodney. Click here to see all of their live cams. According to their YouTube channel:

Taronga Conservation Society Australia is a not-for-profit conservation organisation and a leader in the fields of wildlife research, rehabilitation and conservation as well as animal welfare and environmental education. Our staff, scientists and researchers are experts in their fields, working in partnership with governments, universities and other partners to support conservation projects around the world. Taronga participates in regional and global conservation breeding programs to establish insurance populations for species threatened in the wild, from Australia's critically endangered Corroboree Frog to the Southern Black Rhino.