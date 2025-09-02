Nothing's cuter than Mr. Chow the otter, post-bath, wrapped in a towel burrito

I think my new favorite animal is the Asian small-clawed otter, a creature that happens to be the smallest of all of the over a dozen otter species. And, more specifically, I am totally in love with one particular Asian small-clawed otter named "Mr. Chow," who lives at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary in Scottsdale, Arizona. I mean, look at this video of Mr. Chow the otter being wrapped into a towel burrito after his bath and tell me you've seen anything cuter! He gets this royal treatment every night, and, honestly, he deserves nothing less.

The carnivorous semi-aquatic cutie arrived at the sanctuary when he was only a few months old, after being rejected by his otter romp (sidenote: I learned today that the collective noun for a group of otters on land is a "romp" and in the water it's a "raft"). As Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary explains, he's now a "pivotal part of the PHS team!"

I love how, in the video, sweet Mr. Chow is standing with his little paws on the side of the tub, waiting for his human to pick him up and swaddle him in terrycloth bliss. And the little sounds he makes are killing me. I recently learned that Asian small-clawed otters can produce up to a dozen different sounds, including chirps, screams, whistles, barks, growls, and squeaks. They can also make "contented coos," which I'm pretty sure are the charming noises Mr. Chow is making as he cuddles up to his human, all wrapped up safely and snugly in his little towel burrito. Be still, my heart!

