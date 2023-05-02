Saints Row reboot officially announces first DLC

After the Saints Row reboot came out to less-than-favorable reviews and the developer's parent company Embracer group started making ominous statements about future games having to 'earn the right to exist', it would have been a safe bet to assume that the series was done and dusted. Still, Volition haven't yet given up, if only because of a legal obligation to deliver season pass holders the content they've already paid for. The first expansion for Saints Row, The Heist and the Hazardous, has been officially revealed, and seems to center around a Tom Cruise-type action star:

When obnoxious movie star Chris Hardy double-crosses the Boss on a successful assassination hit, the Saints take sweet revenge.



The first #SaintsRow Expansion "The Heist and The Hazardous" will land on May 9 alongside the free Sunshine Springs district and update! pic.twitter.com/bOCgdKiSeg — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) May 2, 2023

It's apparently releasing alongside a complete overhaul of the core game's combat system- so in the upset of the century, Saints Row could actually turn out to be halfway decent by the time all is said and done. Not to be too much of an optimist, of course.