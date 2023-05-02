Watch Buddy Rich perform The Beatles' "Norwegian Wood" on The Ed Sullivan Show

"Norwegian Wood" appeared on The Beatle's Rubber Soul (1965), which might be my favorite album by the Fab Four. (It's a toss-up between that and Revolver (1966).

In 1967, iconic jazz drummer Buddy Rich covered the song on his live album Big Swing Face. In this video, Rich and his band perform their fantastic jazzed-up instrumental version on The Ed Sullivan Show.

In an interview shortly before his death, John Lennon said Norwegian Wood was about one of his extramarital affairs:

'Norwegian Wood' is my song completely. It was about an affair I was having. I was very careful and paranoid because I didn't want my wife, Cyn, to know that there really was something going on outside of the household. I'd always had some kind of affairs going, so I was trying to be sophisticated in writing about an affair, but in such a smoke-screen way that you couldn't tell. But I can't remember any specific woman it had to do with.

