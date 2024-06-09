Buffalo walks into living room and is surprised by friend on wall

When this giant buffalo walks into these folks' home to pee, everyone in the situation was equally surpised. The couple who lived inside the house did their best to stay calm, although you can hear the fear in the camera-woman's voice.

The Buffalo, uninterested in the humans, seemed surprised to see his friend mounted on the couple's wall. It goes up to the taxidermy buffalo to get a closer look, and then gets out of there asap. I'm sure this experience was just was strange for the buffalo as it was for the humans.

