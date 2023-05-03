Chinese American icon Anna May Wong honored with Barbie doll

To celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Mattel has introduced a new Barbie doll in the likeness of pioneering Chinese American actress Anna May Wong, as part of their Inspiring Women series.
This collectible Barbie® doll honors Anna May Wong (née Wong Liu Tsong), a prolific actress who is considered the first Chinese American Hollywood movie star. Frustrated with being typecast in stereotypical roles, she founded her own production company in 1924 and continued breaking barriers throughout her career.