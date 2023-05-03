NYT: Tucker Carlson was fired for racist text message: "Not how white men fight" but "I really wanted them to hurt the kid"

Leaked to make freshly-fired entertainer Tucker Carlson look bad, a text message of his that's redacted in court papers–"Not how white men fight", referring to Trump supporters beating an "antifa kid"–was what led to his firing, reports The New York Times.

Exhibit 276 A couple of weeks ago, I was watching video of people fighting on the street in Washington. A group of Trump guys surrounded an Antifa kid and started pounding the living shit out of him. It was three against one, at least. Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It's not how white men fight. Yet suddenly I found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they'd hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn't good for me. I'm becoming something I don't want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I'm sure I'd hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn't gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don't care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?

Last week, it was a text calling a colleague a "cunt" that got him fired. This week, it's this. None of it is worse than anything he's openly said in the past and attributing his firing to it is credulous. It was all of it and none of it, adding up to the tired, disinterested whim of Rupert Murdoch.