Tim Hunkin, creator of mechanical marvels says, "Peace was one of a number of wooden coin-ops I made around 1980. I used to take them to local fairs and steam rallies." It's a wooden animatronic sculpture of a "Karen" personality. To get it to stop berating you, you have to drop a coin in a slot in its chest.

We've posted about Tim Hunkin a bunch of times on Boing Boing, because he is such an interesting person.