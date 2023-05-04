Michigan school district has figured it out and banned backpacks

Flint Community Schools in Michigan announced that it is banning backpacks from all area facilities for the rest of the school year. The children are now safer, writes Superintendent Kevin Jones.

"We are doing all that we can to create a safe and secure environment for our scholars, families, teachers and staff," Superintendent Kevin Jones wrote in a letter posted on the school district's website. … "Backpacks make it easier for students to hide weapons, which can be disassembled and harder to identify or hidden in pockets, inside books, or under other items," he said.

Hey, no backpacks is cheaper than "bulletproof" backpacks!