Musk retreats on forced Twitter Blue checkmarks after celeb backlash

The labels now make no mention of Twitter Blue, the paid version of the social network. Blue subscribers have subjected to massive scorn, and altering the label may help Musk avoid potential lawsuits from angry celebrities who want nothing to do with his blue checkmarks but who have received them anyway.

The change appears to have been implemented on Tuesday night, which is when it was spotted by Dexerto. Previously, Twitter attached labels on accounts with blue checkmarks that stated: "This account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number." However, that proved problematic—Musk forced blue checkmarks on many celebrities who had not paid for Twitter Blue or verified their phone number, including author Stephen King, Lil Nas X, dril, and even dead celebs like Chadwick Boseman and Anthony Bourdain, fueling outrage over them on Twitter.