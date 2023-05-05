16 dead in two mass shootings in two days in Serbia

Two days ago, a 13-year-old boy opened fire in a Belgrade school, killing eight students and a guard. Yesterday, a man in pro-Nazi attire killed eight and wounded 14 more in three Serbian villages.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called Thursday's shooting an attack on the whole nation – and said … the suspect "will never again see the light of the day." He referred to the attack as an act of terror and announced a new raft of gun-control measures, including a moratorium on new permits for firearms, as well as an increase in the number of police. "We will disarm Serbia," Vucic vowed, saying the government would outline the new rules later on Friday. The shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father's guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in Belgrade, the capital. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders. Though Serbia is awash with weapons left over from the conflicts of the 1990s, Wednesday's shooting was the first at a school in the country's modern history.

America exports its nightmares, but the rage, chaos and apathy seems genuinely international.