James Corden gets visited by all of the other late night hosts as he sleeps

In this funny skit from the last episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, James gets visited by all of the other late night hosts as he tries to sleep the night before his final episode. Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, and even David Letterman, all pay him a visit.
