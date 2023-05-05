Tesla Fire tracks the company's spontaneous combustion problem

Electric cars going up in flames is a trend. One Tesla's lithium-ion battery caught on fire recently in Scottsdale, Arizona. Twice.

"Witnesses at the scene tell ABC15 a teen girl was attempting to park the vehicle, and then it went forward, hitting the building. M.D. Clark, battalion chief with Scottsdale Fire, says while the Tesla was on a tow truck it sparked and caused another fire. The vehicle had to be let off of the tow truck in the middle of the street to keep the fire from spreading further. Scottsdale fire officials say electric car fires take longer to put out than traditional car fires. They require multiple agencies and hazmat crews because of the potential hazards to the community. Several businesses were evacuated as a precaution."

According to Tesla Fire, which tracks incendiary events on spreadsheets, from 2013 to 2023, there have been 182 fires with 53 fatalities, some from accidents and others from spontaneous combustion. The database includes the date of the fire, model of car, year, country, state, if there were fatalities, a description of the event, and the source of the information.

It turns out that EV fires are a global problem. Yet, it is unclear if anti-inflammatory collaboration is in the works. While "lithium-ion battery fires are a worldwide fire service problem, with researchers around the globe tackling the issue," sharing that research is the event horizon challenge. For more on recent research exploring how to best respond to a lithium-ion battery fire, check out this article by Chief Robert R. Rielage, the former Ohio fire marshal, and CFO and EFO of the Institution for Fire Engineers (FIFireE), "EV fires: A global problem that demands a collaborative solution."

Inside EV reports on data released by Tesla, "According to the company, during the 2012-2021 period, there was roughly one Tesla vehicle fire for every 210 million miles traveled (compared to 205 million miles in 2012-2020 period). According to the NFPA, the national average for vehicle fires remains at the same level of one fire per 19 million miles traveled. The difference between Tesla and the average is 11:1, which is a big win not only for Tesla, but in general, for electric cars."