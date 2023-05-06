Donald Glover is just so damn cool

This interview with GQ, where Glover discusses his most popular characters, and his work as Childish Gambino, makes me admire him even more. Glover radiates charm, intelligence, awareness, and humility. This video makes me want to go back and rewatch all of his work. I miss Troy and Abed.

Earn Marks is a fantastic character, and only Glover could have made Lando Calrissian so wonderful, completely complimenting Billy Dee Williams while making the character so much more. I hope Disney+ makes a streaming series about a cape-wearing spacegambler.

It would be nice if they make that Community movie soon too.

Featured Image: YouTube/GQ