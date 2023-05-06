Kristián Mensa incorporates everyday objects into his art

Check out this super clever art that incorporates a tea infuser into the design. Each piece is terrific, but I think my favorite is the tea-infuser-as-fly-eye. The drawings are created by artist and dancer Kristián Mensa, who goes by "Mr. Kriss." His website describes his background and his work:

Kristián Mensa, known by his artistic name Mr. Kriss, is a self-taught artist born in Prague with Ghanaian roots. Despite his young age, he has become a respected and world-renowned artist, both as a dancer and illustrator.

As a dancer, he merges breakdance with other styles, showcasing flexibility, fluidity, and lightness. He has performed at events such as the Red Bull Dance Your Style 2019 in Paris, the Eurovision Song Contest, and the Sziget Festival, and has worked with artists like Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora, Yoann Burgeois, and Armand Amar. He has also danced for brands such as Zara and Louis Vuitton.

As a visual artist, Kristián works with everyday objects, incorporating creativity and playfulness into his pieces. He has had solo exhibitions in several European cities and has worked for brands such as Heinz and WWF UK.