Lighthouse shines beacon for Gordon Lightfoot

Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, Minnesota honored the late Canadian folk music legend Gordon Lightfoot, who passed away at 84 on May 1, by shining its light bright on Wednesday night. Lightfoot's hit song "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" from 1976, which told the story of the 1975 shipwreck of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior, earned him a special place in the hearts of Minnesotans.

