Have you ever wondered why mercury is not allowed on board an airplane? Watch mercury and aluminum react up-close. The effects are fun to watch. It looks like tiny mountains and valleys are forming in the metal vessel.

This wouldn't be fun to see if you were 30,000 feet in the sky, though. The mercury could cause a catastrophe on board a plane if it ate a hole in the aluminum.



