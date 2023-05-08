Dave Filoni has an idea for an "era-defining" Star Wars film

Irrespective of how you personally feel about the content produced during the Disney era, Star Wars is arguably in the worst shape it's ever been. With the fandom more polarized than ever, as well as the inconsistent quality of the material produced by Lucasfilm since the Disney acquisition, the Star Wars brand- at least on the film and television side- needs a major facelift. However, even though the brand has seen better days, there's one writer inside Lucasfilm who has been actively working to create another golden era of Star Wars content.
For several years now, Dave Filoni has been celebrated by Star Wars fans in the know for the quality of his writing and dedication to the brand. In recent years, Filoni has helped keep the flickering wick of Star Wars' relevance alive with his numerous contributions behind the camera on shows like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. According to Comic Book Resources, Filoni aims to create a Star Wars film that defines a new franchise era.
In an interview with Empire during Star Wars Celebration, where his movie was first announced, Filoni discussed how small stories, such as the TV shows, compared to the "big stories," ie. the main films, in the Skywalker saga. "The way I look at it, there are [small] stories, and then there's the big story of the day, too," Filoni said. "A New Hope, Empire and Return Of The Jedi tell the important parts of the tale that really define the history of the period. There are all kinds of sub-stories underneath that. We've been building all these small stories."
Filoni goes on to describe the vision for his own movie, which will conclude the interconnected story of current Disney+ shows like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, as well as upcoming shows like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew. "To me, a theatrical experience has to have a big idea — a monumental moment in the time period that changes what's happening," Filoni continued. "What [Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy] has done and what we did in Rebels, everything then changes when Luke blows up the Death Star. You're looking for those moments that define an era, and that's what the films really should be about – whether it's characters coming together, or a defining moment."