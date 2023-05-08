Dave Filoni has an idea for an "era-defining" Star Wars film

Irrespective of how you personally feel about the content produced during the Disney era, Star Wars is arguably in the worst shape it's ever been. With the fandom more polarized than ever, as well as the inconsistent quality of the material produced by Lucasfilm since the Disney acquisition, the Star Wars brand- at least on the film and television side- needs a major facelift. However, even though the brand has seen better days, there's one writer inside Lucasfilm who has been actively working to create another golden era of Star Wars content.

For several years now, Dave Filoni has been celebrated by Star Wars fans in the know for the quality of his writing and dedication to the brand. In recent years, Filoni has helped keep the flickering wick of Star Wars' relevance alive with his numerous contributions behind the camera on shows like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. According to Comic Book Resources, Filoni aims to create a Star Wars film that defines a new franchise era.