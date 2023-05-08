New Superman game teased

When it comes to the realm of video games, Superman seems to be a bit cursed. Everyone and their mother knows about the disastrous Superman 64, of course, but did you know Rocksteady's upcoming bland-as-hell live service Suicide Squad game was originally pitched as a Superman counterpart to the Arkham series? This may change, though, as part of James Gunn's ambitious plan to overhaul the DC universe and bring other forms of media into the fold. In a recent earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav touched on this a little more, specifically in regards to the upcoming Superman movie:

"We have a very good gaming business with 11 different studios, and a real talented capability."

"But the real differentiator for us as a company is that we own our IP. That IP belongs to us, and we're developing it, and in some cases we may choose to develop it with a third party game technology company."

"We may be the only media company that owns–whether it be the DC universe, Harry Potter, all the content that we own, Game of Thrones–that's for us to deploy. I think that's particularly important strategically."

"When we launch a product on Max or HBO, and when we have a game, that game belongs to us, but now there's this in-betweener. It may be in the next couple of years that we launch a Superman movie and…people spend more time and there's more economics of people just hanging out in the Superman world and universe."