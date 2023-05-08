Site will tell you if your job is safe from automation

Will Robots Take My Job? answers the question with authoritative-looking, data-y charts with numbers for automation risk, growth, wage potential and so on. The common fears (reflecting current audiences for AI news) that computer programmers and artists are at great risk are not reflected in this presentation.

It's financial and technical number-crunching and data-watching work–mortgage analysis, underwriting, auditing, industrial analytics and inspection–most clearly doomed. Bear in mind that AI is a fast-moving field and its targets range broadly.

Safe and well-paid: physically-active healthcare and education work such as nursing and related administrative roles.