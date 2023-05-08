Texas mall shooter wore a "Right Wing Death Squad" patch

Mauricio Garcia, 33, was named as the shooter who killed 8 people at a mall in suburban Dallas on Saturday. Reports say Garcia was a far-right white supremacist latino and wore a "Right Wing Death Squad" patch on his chest.

No official motivation for the killings has been given by police, but sources told the newspaper that Garcia had an "RWDS" patch on his chest, which stands for "Right Wing Death Squad". The phrase is popular with neo-Nazis, white supremacists and right-wing extremists, the newspaper reported. Garcia, who was wearing black body armour during his attack, was also shot and killed by police after the shocking incident unfolded. Seven people died at the scene and two more were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, Allen Fire Department chief Jonathan Boyd told reporters on Saturday night.

It struck me how anxious some outlets are about reporting that this guy was far-right latino, at least compared to how breathlessly and recklessly identities are usually reported in mass shooting reports. It's not an uncommon combination.