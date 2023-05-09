Cartoonist Chris Onstad is using A.I. to revive his "Achewood" comic strip

Instead of fearing Artificial lntelligence's impact on creativity, Chris Onstad, the author of the brilliant, weird, and brilliantly weird comic strip "Achewood" is embracing it as a tool.

As Onstad revives his webcomic, he's invested in his own A.I. that can talk in the voice of his characters, which he plans to use to help him in writing the comic. He created RayBot, an A.I. interface with which readers can interact on Onstad's Patreon subscription service. From the Verve article about Onstad's plan (link here):

"RayBot can be very funny. Also, because Ray is a deliberately unreliable narrator; when the AI hallucinates, it's entirely in character for him to be confidently wrong. But even at his best — and on less racy questions — he's still Onstad on an off day. On one hand, Onstad thinks it's amazing that RayBot is good enough to pass for him at all. On the other, he says, 'Okay, cool, I still have some value in the process.'"

This is fascinating and inspiring, and I think it's great that Onstad has figured out a way to use A.I. to enhance his creativity, instead of dreading A.I. as something that can replace it.