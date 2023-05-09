Dolly Parton earns rock-star status with 'Rockstar' album

Remember last year when Dolly Parton turned down a nomination to be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Well, she later accepted the honor and was inducted as a hall of famer in November. During the ceremony, she vowed to earn the title and rallied bona fide rock stars to help her with songs for a new rock album.

"Rockstar" is that album, due out November 17, and for it she's pulled in some heavy hitters.

Consequence: