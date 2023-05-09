Dolly Parton earns rock-star status with 'Rockstar' album

Remember last year when Dolly Parton turned down a nomination to be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Well, she later accepted the honor and was inducted as a hall of famer in November. During the ceremony, she vowed to earn the title and rallied bona fide rock stars to help her with songs for a new rock album.
"Rockstar" is that album, due out November 17, and for it she's pulled in some heavy hitters.
When Dolly calls, everyone answer. Just look at the massive 30-song tracklist for Rockstar: there's literally a Beatles reunion! Steve Perry sings a Journey song! Lizzo plays jazz flute on "Stairway to Heaven"!
Among the notable covers, Sting accompanies Parton on The Police's "Every Breath You Take," P!NK and Brandi Carlile participate in a rendition of The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," Miley Cyrus joins her godmother on "Wrecking Ball," and Debbie Harry shows up on "Heart Of Glass."
…Rockstar closes with two gigantic collaborations: Surviving Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, along with Peter Frampton and Mick Fleetwood, join Parton for a cover of "Let It Be." And there's a cover of "Free Bird" featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd members Gary Rossington (who passed away in March) and Artimus Pyle, along with posthumous vocals from Ronnie Van Zandt.
Album pre-orders are available now. Dolly will perform the first single from the new album, "World of Fire," at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11.