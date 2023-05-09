Payday 3 gets first teaser

For months now, all we've had of the much-anticipated Payday 3 was the logo. For years before that, all we had was a vague 'it's being worked on'. Now, at long last, the followup to the smash hit heist simulator Payday 2 has unveiled its very first teaser trailer, which… also doesn't give us much to go on.

If it's anything like its predecessor, though, expect a whole lot of tactical planning that then immediately gets ruined by the players you're paired up with in the matchmaking queue and a whole lot more DLC. Still, for those who want to live their own Ocean's 11 fantasy, there's nothing else out there that quite scratches that itch.