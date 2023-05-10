Collector's 1990s Pokémon cards appraised for thousands on 'Antiques Roadshow'

A woman brought her binder full of all 102 original Pokémon cards to Antiques Roadshow. Expert Travis Landry appraised the entire set—purchased in 1999 by the collector's mom for a whopping $35—for $5,000 to $10,000. And to think I gave away an old set we had lying around the house! (Born in Space)
He told the guest that the Pokémon card market was extremely "volatile." While her holographic Charizard would fetch $2,000 to $3,000 now, it would have been worth $5,000 to $8,000 last year, and, he said, could have sold for as much as $15,000 at the height of Poké-mania during the pandemic years.