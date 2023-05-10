Collector's 1990s Pokémon cards appraised for thousands on 'Antiques Roadshow'

Rusty Blazenhoff

A woman brought her binder full of all 102 original Pokémon cards to Antiques Roadshow. Expert Travis Landry appraised the entire set—purchased in 1999 by the collector's mom for a whopping $35—for $5,000 to $10,000. And to think I gave away an old set we had lying around the house! (Born in Space)

Kotaku:

He told the guest that the Pokémon card market was extremely "volatile." While her holographic Charizard would fetch $2,000 to $3,000 now, it would have been worth $5,000 to $8,000 last year, and, he said, could have sold for as much as $15,000 at the height of Poké-mania during the pandemic years.