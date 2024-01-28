Watch: thieves heist $35k in Pokémon cards from a collectibles store in California

Crawling around on their knees, looking into cameras, making a generally inept mess of things—it was a heist worthy of Team Rocket. And yet the thieves who broke into Tofu's Trading in San Jose managed to get away with $35k of Pokémon cards. Lauren Martinez reports for ABC News on a raid captured in high-definition detail by the store's security system: "I don't think they were in for hobby necessarily because they didn't know what to take," Amy Simpson, the store manager, told her.

"We saw like three people breaking in through our side door which was kind of ridiculous because there's a fridge blocking it – so I don't think it was a targeted attack at all," Simpson said. San Jose police did respond, but the store says the three robbery suspects were gone within minutes. … Ann Ma is the stream and operations manager of Tofu's Trading. "We do have a sense of humor, so it was really silly to see them crawling. We also like to take a bad time and find a little humor in it. There's not much we can do right now, so there's no point in moping over it so might as well make people laugh," Ma said.

The Pokémon heist footage, with comical additions, is going viral on Instagram and elsewhere.

