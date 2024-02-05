"Pokearth" documentary series inserts Pokémon into the real world

If you've played a Pokémon game at any point in your life, you've probably wondered what it would be like if they were real. Maybe you'd go the Palworld route and use your newly acquired friends for fun and profit, or maybe you'd become a Professor Oak type. Either way, you can get a glimpse into that better timeline with Pokearth, a fan-made nature documentary in the style of David Attenborough that provides an intimate, educational look into the everyday lives of your favorite Pokémon.

It's amazing what some realistic lighting can do.

Honestly, I'd take a professionally-produced version of this over another samey, low-effort game—but it's not like Game Freak doesn't have the budget to do both.