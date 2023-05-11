Far-right billionaire presidential hopeful Ramaswamy proposes stripping young people's voting rights

Far-right billionaire Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy, who is running for President of the United States, wants to make it illegal for people under the age of 25 to vote. The reason he is trying to strip young people's constitutional voting rights is obvious: 18- to 25-year-olds don't vote for people like Ramaswamy, who opposes abortion, teaching critical race theory, and affirmative action.

"Under Ramaswamy's plan," reports The Daily Beast, "Americans under 25 could only vote by joining the military, becoming a first responder, or passing a civics test." As you might expect, Ramaswamy did not partake in any of these activities in his own youth; he was too busy attending Harvard.

Earlier this month, Ramaswamy was caught breaking Wikipedia's rules by secretly hiring an editor to scrub the fact that he had received a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans. Why? "The late Paul Soros is the brother of George Soros, a Democratic megadonor who is often held up as an evil puppetmaster by far-right figures," says Forbes. "Notably, Ramaswamy announced his candidacy for president on the show of Tucker Carlson before the host was recently booted from Fox News. Carlson often railed against Soros on his top-rated show."