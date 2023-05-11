Lyin' Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she's never seen any violent Trump supporters (video)

During a House hearing today on disinformation, Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed disinformation about extreme Trump supporters and violence.

Speaking to author Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, an expert on extremism and radicalization, Georgia's polarizing Congressquack asked, "Would you consider Trump supporters extremists?"

"If they're calling for violence, it doesn't matter to me who they support," Miller-Idriss responded.

To which Greene said, "Haven't seen any [violence]," before sarcastically inviting Miller-Idriss to a "great rally in Iowa this weekend." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

I guess Georgia's angriest Christian Nationalist is too busy fighting Jewish space lasers and calling for Civil War to to notice any violence beyond her own brutish grabs at power.

