"None of these candidates" beats Nikki Haley in Nevada's GOP primary. Trump wasn't on the ballot.

Nevada law requires it to hold primary elections, but the GOP will hold a caucus there and that, not the primary, will determine which presidential candidate gets its delegates. The only live candidate on the lame primary ballot was Nikki Haley and she was defeated by people instead selecting "none of these candidates."

Trump is running virtually unopposed in the caucus, because Haley chose to appear on the primary ballot instead. Candidates may only participate in one contest. Haley campaign manager Betsy Ankney downplayed the importance of this week's Nevada contests. "We have not spent a dime nor an ounce of energy on Nevada," she said in a press call Monday morning. She also criticized the Republican party-run caucus system, which is more favorable to Trump — a candidate with a very loyal base — than a large, statewide primary would likely be. Especially a primary where "None of these candidates" is an option on the ballot. "We aren't going to pay $55,000 to a Trump entity to participate in a process that is rigged for Trump," Ankney said of the state Republican party's caucus.

She did at least defeat Mike Pence, who is still commanding 4% of the Republican vote some weeks after quitting the race. Nikki Haley is the "last real Republican challenger," as NBC News puts it, but it's not looking too good for her.

