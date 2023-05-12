Devolver Digital to host own event in lieu of E3

Rest in peace, E3. We hardly knew ya. With the legendary event dead for the foreseeable future (and probably forever, if we're being real), more and more companies have been falling back on their own livestreamed events. In that vein, Devolver Digital, publisher of such renowned games as Hotline Miami and Cult of the Lamb, has confirmed that they will be hosting another of their trademark chaos-filled Devolver Directs this coming June.

Yes we're doing a Devolver Direct in June.



More information soon. — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 10, 2023

The Devolver Digital presentations have always stood above their peers by explicitly poking fun at the gaming industry (and indulging in a few wholesale murders). I can't wait to see what they have cooking up for this year, especially since they're no longer beholden to E3…