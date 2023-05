"How do you do, fellow kids?"

Toledo's WTOL cheerily attempted to speak to Gen Z a few years ago. I do not know much of what is being said here; I thought Yeet meant to throw something dramatically!

That trilling "OKerrrrrrrrrr" confuses, and the hosts sound like Galaxy Quest "Thermians," but the segment is fun.

This segment gives off the Steve Buscemi feels:

Bonus: