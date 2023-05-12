A funny dog wedding video has resurfaced thanks to comedian and self-proclaimed "King of physical media" Matt McCarthy. The grainy VHS footage from 1994 features beagles Gigi and Barney tying the knot, complete with a man dressed as a reverend, an Elvis impersonator, and personalized cakes. Aww… (Digg)
VHS collector says this dog wedding is the weirdest thing he's found on a tape
