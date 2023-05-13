Musician and animator Louie Zong asked his fans to sing a individual note and send it to him. He collected over 200 audio and video clips which he then took and made a sort of musical keyboard to create music. The resulting songs are featured in this fun video, Sing A Note. [via Waxy]
'Sing A Note': Musician crowdsources songs one note at a time
