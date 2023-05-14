Off-brand Switch skin features vulgar message to Nintendo lawyers

If you missed the $360 Legend of Zelda edition of the Nintendo Switch, don't fret – console skin manufacturer Dbrand has you covered. This company has a history of producing Switch skins in the vein of limited-edition consoles, providing an alternative to those who just want the general vibe. Their not-Legend of Zelda skin, however – aptly named 'Clone of the Kingdom' – features a hidden easter egg: a rune translating to "go fuck yourself, lawyers." Nintendo has well-deserved reputation for being famously, excessively litigious, something that Dbrand is evidently more than aware of. One can only hope that they'll eventually get a little more consumer-friendly, but until then, we'll have to settle for secret messages on off-brand console wraps.