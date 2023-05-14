Sweden's Loreen wins Eurovision for the second time, here's her performance

On Saturday, Swedish singer Loreen took home the top prize (again) in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with her performance of "Tattoo."

Eurovision:

In 2012, she also won the Contest in Baku with the song 'Euphoria'. Loreen becomes only the second artist in history to have won the Eurovision Song Contest twice, after Johnny Logan did the double for Ireland in the '80s.



Since her first Eurovision win and the release of her breakthrough album Heal, both in 2012, Loreen has enchanted audiences with her voice, unique artistic expression, and captivating lyrics.

In the decade since the Baku Contest, Loreen has continued to develop artistically, exploring new ways to express her creativity; from releasing Swedish-language music for the first time, to making her acting debut in the film adaptation of Vinterviken.

Last year, the singer came full circle back to electrifying pop, releasing the track Neon Lights – a song about a modern-day Joan of Arc. Loreen wants to continue using music to challenge her audience with messages of inclusion and representation.