Mouse is easily the most adorable first-person shooter of all time



In modern video games, no genre is more oversaturated than the first-person shooter. After Halo revolutionized the genre's control layout, first-person shooters have gone from a very popular genre to the most dominant in the industry by far. Consequently, there are countless entries into the genre that, barring a few cosmetic and control differences, are virtually indistinguishable from one another. With every developer looking to take a slice of the FPS pie for themselves, it's easy to see why they'd want to stick with whatever formula is the most lucrative. However, every once in a while, we get a first-person shooter that leans into creativity and provides gamers with a fresh look at the genre.

In the video linked above, you can check out the first trailer for Mouse. Similar to indie gaming legend Cuphead, Mouse uses the old-school rubber hose animation aesthetic to present gamers with a wacky version of the classic first-person shooter. The game is still in development, but if it continues to progress at its current pace, Mouse could be a game for the ages.