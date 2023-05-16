Learn a new language (or 14) with lifetime access to Babbel

TL;DR: With Babbel, an award-winning language-learning platform, you can learn up to 14 languages with your subscription. It's now on sale for only $199.97 until May 23.

Once upon a time, learning a new language was reserved for aspiring travelers or needed to fulfill that pesky educational requirement in school. Today, everyone from business professionals to retirees is tapping into new languages.

While learning a new language can bridge the communication gap for those traveling to a new country (hello, new friends) and boost up a resume, it's also been proven to help boost cognitive health before it declines in older individuals.

Babbel has consistently proven itself among the best in the language-learning sphere, regardless of why you're learning a new language.

Babbel's top-grossing language-learning software packs 14 languages into a user-friendly interface. Italian, Spanish, German, Turkish, and Norwegian are among the included offerings. Babbel uses real-world topics like business and family to assist users through practical applications. The lessons are broken into 10- to 15-minute segments that easily fit into your packed schedule.

Speech recognition technology assists users in mastering proper pronunciation. Internet connection is required, but courses and lessons can be accessed offline when off the grid.

CNN, the Wall Street Journal, and Forbes have featured Babbel, and more than 10 million people count themselves among Babbel's subscribers. One verified buyer raved, "Other language programs teach via the "pure" induction method, which means no English or native language used except for the interface. I learned more in the first sections than I had over more than a year with another program."

Babbel is accessible via desktop or laptop and also mobile devices. It can be installed on unlimited devices, too, making it easy to bring language learning on the go. Updates to the software are included for the life of your subscription.

Babbel is perhaps the most trusted language-learning software, and for a good reason. It's equipped millions of people with a firm understanding of a new tongue and can do the same for you.



