Watch a MAGA rave on about technologically advanced mermaids from the kingdom of darkness

This MAGA is off the charts! Awaken America speaker Amanda Grace is a babbling fountain of nonsense who sees fantastic creatures in this moment of moral lapse. Darkness, fish people, a lot of sibilant things like sin and sexuality that make her painful to listen to, and somehow the White House are all involved in this aquatic plot.

I have no idea if reality plays into whatever this woman is worried about.

Crooks and Liars: