Prince Harry and Meghan spent hours in "near catastrophic car chase" last night

Two years after Prince Harry told James Corden that he and Meghan moved out of the UK because the British press was "destroying my mental health," the couple spent hours at a New York police station following a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi last night.

The former senior royals, along with Meghan's mother, had just left a charity event in Midtown Manhattan when a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" pursued them for more than two hours, a spokesperson for the couple said, according to NBC.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson said.

From NBC: