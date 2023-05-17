Prince Harry and Meghan spent hours in "near catastrophic car chase" last night

Two years after Prince Harry told James Corden that he and Meghan moved out of the UK because the British press was "destroying my mental health," the couple spent hours at a New York police station following a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi last night.
The former senior royals, along with Meghan's mother, had just left a charity event in Midtown Manhattan when a "ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" pursued them for more than two hours, a spokesperson for the couple said, according to NBC.
"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers," the spokesperson said.
From NBC:
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, took refuge inside a New York City police station in the middle of a "chaotic" car chase by photographers, law enforcement sources said Wednesday. …
The couple spent Tuesday night in the Upper East Side of Manhattan and didn't want photographers to know where they were staying, law enforcement sources told NBC News.
So they tried evading pursuing photographers during a 75-minute chase up and down the Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive, the main thoroughfare of Manhattan's East Side, sources said.
The traveling party finally ducked into the NYPD's 19th Precinct Station House, on East 67th Street between Lexington and Third Avenues, for about 15 minutes before getting into another car without being followed, sources said. …
Harry has also said that his biggest fear before leaving the royal family was "history repeating itself" with his wife facing the same intense scrutiny as Diana.