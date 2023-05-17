Rep. Jasmine Crockett calls BS on GOP's crime-in-DC hearing, pointing to their own criminal — George Santos

Everything the GQP preaches against they practice themselves, and crime is no exception. So as Republicans tried to hammer Democrats on crime in Washington this week, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D–TX) hammered right back, hitting the nail squarely on Congressthief George Santos' head.

"My Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping the streets of D.C. crime-free — they can't even keep the halls of Congress crime-free," she said during the Republican-led House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing on crime in Washington.

"My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 felony counts. But have they exhibited any courage to say, 'You know what, we will disallow this in our body. We will make sure that we expel this individual'? They have not," she said, obviously referring to Rep. Santos (R–NY), who was arrested and charged on May 9th for crimes including money laundering, wire fraud, and theft.

"So, what I don't want to hear is that they care about crime, because if they did they would start by cleaning up our own house and mind our own business instead of coming after D.C." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

This is the same Congresswoman who called out hypocrisy on GOP complaints of rising sexual abuse, saying at yesterday's hearing, "I'm so excited that my colleagues across the aisle care about sexual abuse considering that the front-runner right now for the presidency has just been found liable of sexual abuse" — obviously referring to sexual predator Donald Trump, who was found liable by a NY jury earlier this month for sexual abuse.

"So I'm excited, because this may mean that, finally, some folk will back off from supporting him because we don't support sexual abusers in this chamber," Crockett said. And I'm excited to see what else the sarcastically direct Rep. Crockett has in store for us!

Via HuffPost