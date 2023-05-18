Rumors swirl around next week's PlayStation showcase

It's that time once again: A PlayStation showcase has been announced for next Wednesday, promising to show off what Sony's been working on all this time.

See you soon!



PlayStation Showcase broadcasts live next Wednesday, May 24 at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/GZVl6Du3Mu pic.twitter.com/mdvIlLq3Ph — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 17, 2023

As with any big gaming event announcement, rumors abound – most credibly, many expect news on Insomniac's Spider-Man sequel, especially after a now-deleted tweet from a voice actor working on the game hinted at a release in the next few months. The elusive The Last Of Us multiplayer spinoff is also expected to make an appearance… and, as always, legions of fans (myself included) are hoping against hope for a Bloodborne remaster/remake/sequel/something, please, I beg you. I'm braced for inevitable disappointment, but the other games look fun too!